Fore Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.54. The stock had a trading volume of 292,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.36 and a 200 day moving average of $131.03. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $109.82 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

