Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as high as C$2.10. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 11,782 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$204.93 million and a P/E ratio of 20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 597.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.55.

Get Foraco International alerts:

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$92.97 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.