Font (FONT) Price Hits $2.09 on Top Exchanges

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Font coin can now be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00004778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Font has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Font has a market cap of $1.02 million and $4,668.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00118631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00173217 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

Font is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

