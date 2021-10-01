Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the August 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Flower One from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:FLOOF remained flat at $$0.09 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. Flower One has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

