Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,055,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Thursday. 296,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,911. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of bend sensor technology and products. It also supplies thin film sensing technology to automotive, medical, industrial controls, and consumer products industries. Its products include bend sensor, USB bend sensor kit, USB glove kit, and Flexpoint BSV software.

