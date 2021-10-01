Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,535,500 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the August 31st total of 498,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,355.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FGSGF shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Flat Glass Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.95 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flat Glass Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of FGSGF stock remained flat at $$5.30 during trading hours on Friday. Flat Glass Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

