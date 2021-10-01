Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Takes $3.24 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in SEA by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SEA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 1.4% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE opened at $318.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $359.84. The company has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.