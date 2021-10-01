Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Cowen began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $116.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

