Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 108.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $4,529,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,530,917.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,578.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,924,807 shares of company stock worth $269,476,131 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Shares of DKNG opened at $48.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.