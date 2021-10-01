Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,813.13 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,976.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,873.78.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,025.00, for a total value of $68,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,146 shares of company stock worth $12,596,840. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.