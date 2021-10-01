Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $4,593,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $164.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.54.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

