Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 38,280 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 20.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 45.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.