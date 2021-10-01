Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.25 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.65.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,369. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.91. Five Below has a twelve month low of $124.48 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.