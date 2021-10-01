Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Five Below posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 29.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 520.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.91. Five Below has a one year low of $124.48 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.