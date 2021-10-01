Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Short Interest Update

Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the August 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FSSN remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,126. Fision has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
About Fision
