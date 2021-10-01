Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 2.1% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $214,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $722,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 26.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.28. 43,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FISV shares. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

