First Washington CORP Trims Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

First Washington CORP lowered its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,270 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries makes up about 3.3% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Washington CORP owned approximately 0.38% of Dycom Industries worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 103.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after buying an additional 574,190 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,017,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,564,000 after purchasing an additional 220,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,116 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 129,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $72.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,922. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.53. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.53 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

