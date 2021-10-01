First Washington CORP Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Washington CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $357.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,494,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $266.97 and a 1-year high of $382.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

