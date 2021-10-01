First Washington CORP Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Washington CORP decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,040,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,079,000 after purchasing an additional 565,969 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.88. 3,235,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,145,787. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.