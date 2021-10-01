First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.04. First United has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $20.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 million. First United had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First United will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In other news, Director Christy Dipietro bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $53,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 4,811 shares of company stock valued at $86,225 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 660.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First United during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

