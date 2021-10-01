First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 310,685 shares.The stock last traded at $236.79 and had previously closed at $235.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $7,401,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

