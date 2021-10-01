First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,620 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in First Solar by 31.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in First Solar by 168.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 53,811 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded First Solar to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

FSLR opened at $95.46 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.71 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.