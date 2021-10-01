First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.26.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

FSLR stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. First Solar has a one year low of $66.71 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.71.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $48,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

