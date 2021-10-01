First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.20). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 127.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 92.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

