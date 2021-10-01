First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years. First Savings Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $199.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. Analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

