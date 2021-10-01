First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FQVLF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 23,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.95.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.90%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

