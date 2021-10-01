First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Down 4.1%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 113,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,019,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.93.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,942,000 after purchasing an additional 764,944 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,062,000 after purchasing an additional 162,254 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $33,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

