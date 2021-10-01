First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report $30.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $31.30 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $28.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $121.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $124.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $127.00 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $129.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,299 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.18. 14,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $307.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

