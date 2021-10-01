Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.80

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.80 and traded as high as C$15.09. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.81, with a volume of 50,050 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.80. The firm has a market cap of C$457.99 million and a PE ratio of 15.90.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Morris Fischtein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.27, for a total value of C$152,714.00. Insiders sold 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $271,306 in the last quarter.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

