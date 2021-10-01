Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,460 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Intel were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 136,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Intel by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $216.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.16. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.