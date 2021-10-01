Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will announce $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.71. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $121.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.45. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 869.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

