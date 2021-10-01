Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 90.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,622 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 0.6% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

FHLC stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $62.92. 1,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,582. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.38.

