Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERG stock opened at $139.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $148.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $1.665 dividend. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $192,479,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.