Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Receives Overweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their overweight rating on shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FLMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $408.59 million, a P/E ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 1.79. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $158,037,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

