Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,955 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $69,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117,726 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of EXR opened at $167.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.45. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $194.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 94.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.