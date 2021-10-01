Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Trading Down 1.6%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 153,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,166,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

XCUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Exicure in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 87.09%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 74,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exicure by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 79,187 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Exicure by 1,592.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 886,786 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Exicure in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its stake in Exicure by 1,189.7% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 273,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Exicure Company Profile (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

