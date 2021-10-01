Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Trading Down 1.6%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 153,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,166,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
XCUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Exicure in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.82.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 74,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exicure by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 79,187 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Exicure by 1,592.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 886,786 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Exicure in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its stake in Exicure by 1,189.7% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 273,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.
Exicure Company Profile (NASDAQ:XCUR)
Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.
