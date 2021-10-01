Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. SEA comprises 5.7% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

Shares of SE stock traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.95. 51,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,309. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $359.84. The firm has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

