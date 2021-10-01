Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,000. Bumble accounts for 2.0% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 777.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BMBL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. 15,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,384. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMBL. Loop Capital raised their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

