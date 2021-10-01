Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE U traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,285. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.64. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.39.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $730,020.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $3,674,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 974,525 shares of company stock worth $119,396,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on U. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.