Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,090 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for 2.8% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 178.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Etsy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,247 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,906. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.41. The stock had a trading volume of 64,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,622. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

