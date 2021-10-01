Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Shares of EPM opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Evolution Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 93.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPM. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

