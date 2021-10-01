Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.71. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 2,426,581 shares.

EVFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $114.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.33.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

