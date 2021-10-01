Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Ajay Nigam Sells 1,270 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ajay Nigam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total value of $199,337.10.

On Monday, August 30th, Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.12, for a total value of $186,609.36.

On Friday, August 20th, Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $101,935.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.04. 432,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,760. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -52.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.84.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

