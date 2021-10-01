Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 592.2% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EUCR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $9,232,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,938,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 329,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUCR opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

