Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Etsy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,682,902,000 after buying an additional 109,840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,373,000 after purchasing an additional 216,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,054,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,991,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,247 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $207.96 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

