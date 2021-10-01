Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Up 6.6% This Week

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 126.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $615,918.70 and $74.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00054691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00118250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00172595 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

ETG is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

