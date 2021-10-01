Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Down 20.3% This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $194,761.73 and approximately $5,313.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.36 or 0.06808033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00108078 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.