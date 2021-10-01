Ergoteles LLC Makes New $888,000 Investment in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after buying an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,090,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,297,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,076,000 after buying an additional 33,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.75.

EGP stock opened at $166.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $184.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.00.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

