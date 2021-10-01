Ergoteles LLC Invests $991,000 in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 42,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

WBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

In related news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $847,933.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,765 shares of company stock worth $1,652,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.