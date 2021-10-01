Ergoteles LLC Invests $935,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BR opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.62. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.23 and a 52 week high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,693. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

